Mailbag: Vote like your lives depend on it

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Every day I ask myself, “Why bother? Why bother to continue to speak out against the state of our nation and the current administration when I know it will result in further insults and slurs?”

I guess because, like the majority of Americans, I am desperate to be heard. I am desperate to feel respected by my president. I am desperate to see our democracy preserved. I am desperate for all Americans to be included when I pledge allegiance to our flag and declare “with liberty and justice for all.” I am desperate for law and order amidst the lawlessness and disorder we see across America today.

The failed leadership and divisive rhetoric of our president is dividing us and destroying the decency that our country once stood for. That “shining city on the hill” is fading quickly with the corruption and deceit that forms the core of our current administration, and it is a stretch to call ourselves the “United” States of America.