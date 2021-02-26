Mailbag: Vote no on this ridiculous bond

Here we go again!

County commissioners want to pass the jail bond after being told no several times by the taxpayers. In 2015 it was $25 million; voters said no; now they want $100 million plus? At the end of 2019, Benton County had a surplus of $20 million plus; instead of saving that money and putting it toward the cost of the jail, they decided to hire more prosecutors, deputies and county personnel.

Imagine if we had saved all of our budget surpluses since the beginning of these ridiculous proposals; we could have paid for all of their dream list with taxes that have already been paid. What a concept. Benton County citizens will hear the cries of how bad it is out there on the streets; we will need to reject this new bond proposal once again.

Imagine if we had used the $20 million plus to address the homeless situation and brought it under control; how much relief just controlling homelessness would reduce the need for all their proposals. Forgot city and county government isn’t in the business to solve issues; we need to create more issues to bring in more taxes and keep more job security.

Very sad leadership throughout Corvallis and Benton County allows this mismanagement of funds to continue. Vote no on these ridiculous proposals, and demand accountability and leadership.