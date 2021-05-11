Mailbag: Vote Sami, Shauna, Luhui and Vincent

As a longtime Corvallis resident, I want to make sure the next generation is empowered with the information, resources and skills they need to lead their healthiest lives.

That’s why I’ll be voting for school board members who support common-sense community values.

Sami Al-Abdrabbuh, Luhui Whitebear, Shauna Tominey and Vincent Adams should be elected to the Corvallis School Board because they support sexual health education that’s accurate, inclusive and effective. Comprehensive sex ed provides young people with the knowledge they need for a lifetime of good health: the ability to love themselves for who they are, make informed decisions about relationships and think critically about the world around them.

This is especially critical at a time when rates of unintended pregnancy among teens in Oregon have reached a historic low. We need to build on that success. Our students deserve better than ineffective abstinence-only programs that withhold important facts and provide medically inaccurate and stigmatizing information.

Please join me in voting for Corvallis School Board candidates Sami Al-Abdrabbuh, Luhui Whitebear, Shauna Tominey and Vincent Adams. And spread the word to your neighbors to return their ballots by May 18!