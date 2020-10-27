Mailbag: Vote Sharon Konopa for mayor

I will be voting to reelect Sharon Konopa for mayor. Sharon’s passion for the city of Albany and its citizens is plainly evident. She is here to represent us, not special interests.

Unlike her opponent, she has not taken special-interest money from developers, real estate political action committees and other special-interest groups. I encourage everyone to research a candidate’s financial backing at the Oregon Secretary of State’s website.

I have seen these developer interests promoted over citizen and community interests time and again at city council meetings, and I want to thank Sharon for being one of the few to stand up for us, the citizens of Albany. The city council should be about representing its citizens first and foremost, not its businesses.