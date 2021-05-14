Mailbag: Vote Vince, Sami, Luhui and Shauna

I have been a teacher at Crescent Valley High School since 1995, am president of the Corvallis Education Association, and have worked with many school board members.

This school board election is unique. There is a coordinated effort to unseat incumbent board members and replace them with individuals who clearly want to undo the progress the Corvallis School District has made in the area of educational equity.

Do not be fooled by those who claim that they are the “family values” candidates. They are referring to their own experiences and perceptions of “family” and “values.” Look closely at their statements about how they want to return to the way education was 20 years ago and how discussions of racism in curriculum “will not happen on my watch.”

These sentiments have no place in our district — we need to further the cause of justice for our children, not go backward.

When I reflect on the teachings of the great spiritual leaders, their message is always one of embracing the least fortunate, the vulnerable and the marginalized. Their message, in modern terminology, is one of equity.