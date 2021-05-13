Mailbag: Vote yes and help protect community

I am writing to urge a yes vote on 2-130.
We need it to protect the essential services that help our communities prevent harm. I worked in a community that did not have 24-hour police/sheriff protection, and it left me and other front-line workers having to provide care we were not equipped to do. It ended up violently, with permanent damage to both the front-line team and the victim of a mental health crisis. This was pointless waste.
And as this last year of pandemic has so abundantly demonstrated, we need an agile public health department. Let’s never again let a pandemic sneak up on us. Vote yes on Measure 2-130 with me and help protect our wonderful community.
Shelley Ries, RN
Corvallis