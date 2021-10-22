Mailbag: Vote 'yes' for good governance

Please vote “yes” for Corvallis good governance: “yes” on Measures 2-131, 2-132 and 2-133.

I listen in on Zoom to our city council meetings and have observed how important it is to have every ward represented and our city manager in place. Measure 2-131 allows for continuity of leadership during a city manager search versus the inefficient current law, which permits an interim manager for only six months.

Measure 2-132 creates an appointment process for filling city council vacancies to avoid the current practice of leaving wards without representation and causing thousands of our dollars to be spent on special elections. The new process would have nominations for the vacancy come from residents in the ward, public hearings held, sitting councilors voting to fill the vacancy to serve to the end of the former councilor’s term.

The appointed councilor would be up for election at the same time as other councilors, with the public involved in the appointment process through the nomination petition and public hearing. Both measures enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of our city government.