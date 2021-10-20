 Skip to main content
Mailbag: Vote 'yes' on all three amendments
Three important changes to the Corvallis City Charter are on your ballot. Please support them all.

Measure 2-131 provides additional needed time for the selection of a new city manager. In August 2014 the Corvallis City Council received just two weeks’ notice that the city manager was leaving. We had to rush through our processes to select a consultant, advertise, screen, interview and host public forums.

Plus we had to do that over the holidays and with a change of mayor, a new council president (me) and four new city councilors — very challenging circumstances for conducting a search. Fortunately we were able to come to agreement with our preferred candidate and hire Mark Shepard. If not, we would have been out of compliance with the charter-mandated limit of just six months to have a new CM on board.

Vote “yes” and give future councils the tools for success.

Measure 2-132 gives the council a way to temporarily fill a vacancy on the council. Residents in all wards need ongoing representation. The current charter requires waiting for the next regular election to fill a vacant seat. Let’s fix this omission.

Measure 2-133 recognizes that our current charter language is limiting and sometimes confusing. It’s time to incorporate the developing practice of using neutral pronouns (they, their) when referring to an individual.

Vote “yes” on all three charter amendments! Thanks for your vote.

Penny York

Corvallis

