Mailbag: Vote 'yes' on all three measures

Yo, Corvallis voters: The city needs our help.

The ballot that has arrived in your mailbox contains three measures which will update our city charter to improve hiring, representation and reflect the inclusivity that we all value. Measure 2-131 will allow the city council to better recruit and vet city manager candidates to find the best fit for Corvallis.

Measure 2-132 will speed up the process by which city council vacancies are filled, thus minimizing the time citizens are left without representation, and will avoid costly special elections. Measure 2-133 will update the language in our city charter to replace the antiquated and clumsy “s/he” with modern gender-neutral language. This will bring our charter up to current legal writing standards, and ensure it does not inadvertently exclude non-binary citizens from holding public office.

These updates are straightforward and necessary, but they can’t happen unless we vote for them. Please join me in voting “yes” on all three measures, and getting your ballot in the drop box by 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Carrie Phillips

Corvallis

