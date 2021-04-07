Mailbag: Vote 'yes' on Measure 2-130

Vote “yes” on Measure 2-130 on May 18 to continue Benton County’s critical health and public safety services.

When I was elected sheriff, it was the first year this levy failed to pass. As a result, I was forced to cut 24/7 patrol coverage throughout the county. It was a difficult decision and one that meant when someone called 911, instead of minutes to respond, it could be hours. When you have an emergency, you want to know that help is on the way now, not later when the sheriff’s office has someone on duty.

Fortunately, the levy passed in 2007 and we were able to reestablish 24/7 patrol coverage as well as continue to rent jail beds. This levy has been a critical budget bridge in keeping Benton County safe. The levy has been renewed twice and the public safety needs are just as critical now as they were every time the levy has passed. And your yes vote will not raise your taxes.