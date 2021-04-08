Mailbag: Vote yes on Measure 2-130

May 18 is “Vote Yes for Measure 2-130 Day.”

Sure, there will be other things on the Election Day ballot — but nothing more important to all who love living here in Benton County than renewing the Health and Safety Levy.

Vote yes on Measure 2-130.

Renewing the levy isn’t about continuing a tax. It’s about providing vital services and preventing harmful cuts.

— Your yes vote provides mental health counselors to work with students at public schools, as well as counseling adult and juvenile offenders and their families.

— Your yes vote assures the resources needed to hold criminal offenders accountable and also provides them rehabilitation programs.

— Your yes vote continues the community’s strong support of health and safety shown by first passing the levy in 2007 and renewing it twice.

— Your yes vote makes possible home wellness visits by nurses for high-risk children, and funds adequate medical services to help fight infectious disease outbreaks.

— Your yes vote maintains deputy patrols 24/7 for better crime prevention and faster emergency response.