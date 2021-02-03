Mailbag: Voted in people who love Constitution

Headline: People, you're awake! The science is very clear that lockdowns and mask wearing is working to control the spread of the coronavirus. This is an important part of the agenda for people to recognize their personal role in corralling this virus.

Kate Brown is a smarty-pants. And this new administration coming in wants to hear your views on the situation. The Republican Party is evil. Anyone with one brain cell can see that. The right is bringing this country to ruin. They want to destroy democracy and turn us into an oligarchy, mark my words! More to come.

The future of this country is looking brighter because we've voted in some people who actually love the Constitution of the United States and understand it for what it really is.

Laura Moore

Corvallis

