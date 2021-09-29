Mailbag: Voters have spoken on bond measure

Benton County plans to put a measure to voters again in 2022 seeking $100 million to increase jail and policing capacity (“Narrowing down a site”, Sept 22, 2021). Voters have rejected three such measures in the past two decades, sending a message to our leaders: we see our priorities differently! I was encouraged to read that “the county has in hand the $2.5 million for the crisis center and $20 million for the new courthouse.” Therefore, while the bond measure will surely be sold to voters as promoting mental health services and preserving historic infrastructure, the actual funding items will be a new jail and sheriff and emergency operations, with seismic upgrades to the historic courthouse postponed. Here’s an idea: use the existing funds for mental health services and non-police crisis intervention, and then reassess needs.