Mailbag: Wait for facts before judging

As most of us in Corvallis are now aware, there have been a series of fatal accidents at the intersection entering Southtown. The most recent resulted in the death of a child, 11-year-old Rhiana Daniel. The investigation remains incomplete, but there is a groundswell in the community to arrest and punish the driver of the vehicle which hit her.
The driver is longtime Corvallis resident Peter Eschway. I know Peter Eschway to be a good man who must be suffering tremendously for his involvement in this accident. I will not suggest to anyone involved how they should grieve for the dead, but I will state clearly that there is a process to be followed here and the outcome should not be determined by the community outrage but by trained professionals.
I encourage all involved to wait for the conclusion of the investigation. I also encourage community activists to continue to seek for safety improvements at the intersection.
Anthony Stumbo
Corvallis