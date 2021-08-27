Mailbag: Waiting for a test would be absurd

The recent decision by Gov. Brown to suspend basic skills testing has caused an uproar.

We hear the concern that the elimination of testing will mean educators and students will lack standards for graduation, which will in turn adversely affect students’ learning. Hold on, folks!

Basic skills testing is one form of assessment, and not the most critical one at that. As a longtime educator, I know the importance of assessment in the classroom — formative assessment that lets teachers know if their students are in fact learning the desired skills and concepts.

How do we know if children are learning to read, write, solve problems mathematically, test hypotheses in science, communicate effectively and use higher-level reasoning skills across the curriculum? We must establish learning criteria and constantly assess. Staff must communicate with one another within their departments and grade levels to share what is working and what isn’t.