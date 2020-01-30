Mailbag: Walk your bike in the crosswalk

Just about had another crosswalk casualty! Came pretty close to running over a bicycle towing a trailer with what appeared to be a child in it shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday night on Circle at Janssen Street, a pedestrian crosswalk equipped with flashing lights (though not activated), no reflectors visible on the bike. Only thing visible was a second bicyclist who had not yet entered the crosswalk wearing a yellow rain jacket, and once we were in the crosswalk we could see a headlight on the bike in the crosswalk — but not until we were next to it, since it was pointing at right angles to us.

As far as I know, a bicycle being ridden is a vehicle, and must follow vehicle laws. If they had just dismounted and walked across, they could have rightfully activated the lights and claimed the right of way of a pedestrian, instead of riding their vehicle across a pedestrian crosswalk — and we would have been much less likely to run them over!

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Also, thanks to finally clarifying that Eric Austin was actually riding his bicycle in the pedestrian crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle; every article I've seen until now just referred to him as a "bicyclist" and never made clear if he was riding his bike or walking it when he was struck — a point I've always wondered, since in one case he's a pedestrian, in the other he's a vehicle in a pedestrian crosswalk.