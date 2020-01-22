Mailbag: 'Walkability' is a myth in Corvallis

Mailbag: 'Walkability' is a myth in Corvallis

{{featured_button_text}}

There aren't any dangerous intersections in Corvallis. There are intersections that have very high rates of collisions, but these intersections aren't dangerous. There are however, many dangerous drivers. The recent deaths and injuries of pedestrians and cyclists are proof of that.

I've lived in Corvallis for 39 years and I've watched the walkability and livability decline as the number of slogans the city uses have increased. I'm asking the mayor to stop repeating the lie that Corvallis is "highly walkable." The reality contradicts the empty words.

Dean Codo

Corvallis

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News