Mailbag: 'Walkability' is a myth in Corvallis

There aren't any dangerous intersections in Corvallis. There are intersections that have very high rates of collisions, but these intersections aren't dangerous. There are however, many dangerous drivers. The recent deaths and injuries of pedestrians and cyclists are proof of that.
You have free articles remaining.
I've lived in Corvallis for 39 years and I've watched the walkability and livability decline as the number of slogans the city uses have increased. I'm asking the mayor to stop repeating the lie that Corvallis is "highly walkable." The reality contradicts the empty words.
Dean Codo
Corvallis