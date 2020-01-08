Mailbag: Warmer is better? Don't be ridiculous

Pertaining to global climate change, one would have to plumb the depths of ignorance to simply say warmer is better because colds and other medical conditions are more prevalent during winter (Mailbag, Dec. 29). Newsflash to Professor Nebert: Winter will still exist as the Earth warms, and those medical conditions will remain prevalent during those winters. What his myopic outlook fails to foresee is the increased incidence of diseases, parasites and stress-related medical conditions among the tens or even hundreds of millions of displaced people currently living below future sea levels.

Perhaps Professor Nebert is unaware of things called tropical diseases; these are already encroaching on the mid-latitudes as global climates warm. He likewise fails to comprehend that as sea levels rise, people whose homes are no longer livable due to inundation will be forced to simply walk away from their mortgages (South Florida, coastal Carolina, etc.), probably causing an unprecedented spate of bank failures and a cascading economic catastrophe.

And all this says nothing about disruptions and probable declines of globally important food crops or severe ecological effects that may result in a massive, human-caused global extinction event.