Mailbag: Was aim to make OSU into LSU NW?

It is comforting to know that the Oregon State University Board of Trustees thinks that President Alexander’s acknowledgement of accountability is consistent with OSU’s values.

This vacuous statement by the same board that hired Alexander in a private and secret search says nothing about what it means to be accountable for evading and watering down Title IX procedures at Louisiana State University. It seems unlikely that a serious search would not have turned up some of the information that has been released in the Husch Blackwell report.

This board hired the president of a well-known Southeastern Conference football power, and I doubt it’s a coincidence that shortly after Alexander’s term began, OSU received two anonymous donations totaling $60 million to expand Reser Stadium. Alexander exulted that these gifts would make it possible for OSU to attract the best and the brightest students in Oregon and the nation to our campus.

Surely a far better way to do that would be to endow a scholarship fund and strengthen academic programs, unless your aim was to make OSU into LSU Northwest.

Robert Nye

Corvallis

