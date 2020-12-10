 Skip to main content
Mailbag: Watch Uncle Rob's face mask test

Do masks work?

Uncle Rob demonstrates that a normal disposable mask will limit spray that normally travels 6 feet to traveling less than 6 inches.

The spray that he uses is from a pressurized spray can of ether. The spray detector that he uses is a lit propane torch. Well worth watching. Google “Uncle Rob mask test.”

So is human-caused spray a hazard? Uncle Rob demonstrates that a juicy cough can travel almost 8 feet. When you cough or sneeze or even talk excitedly, you can spray people around you. If you are infected and I inhale your spray, will I get COVID-19? I don’t know for sure, but I would rather not find out. For my sake and the sake of others around you, please wear a mask. I will too.

Peter Burke

Corvallis

