Mailbag: Ways to accelerate clean energy

In order to meet the many challenges of our Climate Emergency, clean energy innovations are taking place across the country.

For example, in the transportation sector, the technology needed to electrify medium and heavy-weight vehicles is advancing quickly (Christian Science Monitor: “Can Freight Trucks Pull Their Weight in Lowering Carbon Emissions?”, May 25, 2021). Imagine quiet, carbon pollution-free commercial trucks on our freeways!

With California in the lead, several states, including Oregon, have made plans to support the trucking industry in moving towards a fossil fuel-free future. The goal: by the year 2030, 30% of new freight trucks sold will be electric. However, large electric utility power grid upgrades and charging-station infrastructure will be needed in order for this to happen.

One of the best ways to accelerate the development of clean energy infrastructure, according to economic experts, is a Carbon Fee and Dividend Program. Economic analyses show how pricing carbon emissions will encourage green innovation and add jobs while significantly reducing carbon emissions. For more information, please see citizensclimatelobby.org.