Mailbag: We are all in this together

Reading the Mailbag on Feb. 5, I felt like the filling in a Farmer-Lewis sandwich.

To Mr. Farmer: As a retired teacher/farmer, somehow I am inspired to use an agrarian analogy to respond to your claim that teachers don’t care about kids’ well-being or education. If your plow is not moving, you cannot blame the plow! Plows don’t like it either!

A well-maintained plow is eager to go, but it needs a team of horses. Just sitting in a furrow, it too will collect mold and get bored (city folk, see “moldboard”), but is always eager to go. Look back at its record of making a change and being part of growth. Plows are proud of what they leave behind. They groove on furrowed soil but not furrowed brows! Oh, and ducks don’t like water … and that is Q-wrecked!

To Ms. Lewis: As a septuagenarian, I have previously expressed my concern about this pandemic becoming a geriatricide, and the data confirm this concern. However, if I may return to my agrarian analogy, now I feel sorry for the farmer. If suddenly there is a prolonged period of wet and dreary, and your plow won’t scour (see “scour”), it will not help to criticize or change hard-working horses; the soil will still be sticky!