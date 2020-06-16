Mailbag: We are all the same under the skin

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As long as we insist on dividing humans into arbitrary races we will have racism.

If someone would suggest to group all black dogs into one race and all white ones into another one, we would laugh. But we do just that with people.

Dark-skinned people live in tropical regions. In spite of having similar skin color, they are very diverse. There are very dark people in the Asian tropics, and there are the Australian Aborigines.

To lump them all together as “black” is ridiculous.

All people, with the exception of albinos, have the pigment melanin in their skin. In the deeper part of our skin, melanin-producing cells inject melanin into the outer skin cells. Once inside these cells, melanin is destroyed. The darkness of our skin is determined by the ratio between production and destruction of melanin in our skin cells. You are darker if the melanin stays longer in those cells. Dark people have a slower melanin turnover than paler persons.