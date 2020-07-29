Mailbag: We are in deep, deep trouble

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

So the most experienced epidemiologist in the country is being cut off at the knees. So the “plan” is to reduce testing in order to reduce cases.

So the data collection and reporting process is transferred from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to the White House (that should do it). So we are convinced that all messages unsupportive of this president are fake news.

So the public rambling, disjointed, unconnected speech about how China is the enemy, joblessness has declined, the virus is disappearing, Biden is … whatever and the death rate is just fabulous, and I am sitting here wondering how much more will it take until the people rise up in utter outrage against this brutal beast of a man-child.

Steps are inerrantly upon the path toward a dictatorship by a truly incompetent administration whose Republican supporters are either too cowardly to stand up against this outrage, or they are worried about their jobs, or worse yet, actually believe this destructive claptrap.

It is far too long to wait until November for decision, and then until January for transfer, and then for the months or years for mitigation. We are in deep, deep trouble, and his narcissistic, depraved, sociopathic actions are killing us.