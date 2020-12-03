 Skip to main content
Mailbag: We as a nation can move forward

On this day of reflection and giving thanks, Thanksgiving Day, I hope that other Democrats and liberal types like myself had the occasion to reflect and give thanks for all the Republicans involved in running our elections all across the country.

They did their jobs under enormous pressure. They counted votes, they observed the counting. They tallied votes and reported their findings, ignoring pressures to do other than what they were trained to do, what they had committed themselves to do. They followed the rules whether they personally liked who won or who lost. They were professionals, unsung patriots who found themselves in the crosshairs of battle, and they did not flinch.

They moved forward. And, as a consequence, we as a nation can move forward.

Thank you.

Seth Bernstein

Corvallis

