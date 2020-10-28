Mailbag: We can achieve health care justice

More than 12 million Americans have lost their employer-sponsored health insurance because someone in their household lost their job since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tying health insurance to employment is inefficient and problematic.

We need a better health care system that provides security for everyone. In Oregon, Health Care for All Oregon would sever the link of health insurance to the workplace.

The U.S. spends almost $11,000 per person annually on health care, yet we still have more than 30 million uninsured and twice that many underinsured. Health care costs are the number one cause of bankruptcy, and an estimated 30,000 die per year due to lack of insurance. They can’t afford to get the care they need.

Administrative costs for health care now approach 20%. Doctors spend about $80,000 per year for clerks to handle all the insurance paper work. Hospitals spend similarly. However, Medicare covers about 65% of health care costs with an administrative fee around 3%. And CEOs of insurance companies take home high salaries in the millions of dollars which come from our high private insurance premiums. The savings from eliminating private insurance companies would be astronomical.