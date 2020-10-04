 Skip to main content
Mailbag: We can all agree: 2020 is difficult

I think we can all agree that this year, 2020, has been a difficult time.

I’ve been feeling ground down by the seemingly endless stream of changes, challenges, adjustments and losses we all have needed to absorb. And there probably are more ahead.

Around 10 a.m. on Sept. 24, I was the beneficiary of a startling act. At the drive-up window of the Coffee Culture on Ninth Street, I was handed the drink I had requested and was told, “The customer ahead of you paid for this.” After my initial astonishment faded, I felt buoyed up, slightly optimistic and a little bit special. And it’s been a while since that happened.

If you are that person, I hope you get the G-T and read the letters section. Thank you for your random act of kindness. I have resolved to look for opportunities to do the same. I hope other readers will do it too. It will make a difference to someone.

Sam Curd

Corvallis

