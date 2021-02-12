Mailbag: We can all learn from each other

There is an old saying: “You can catch more flies with honey …”

I reference Mr. Gray (Mailbag, Feb. 4), who seems to think Republicans need to “have some sense drilled into them” and that we are all a bunch of lunatics. Really? I for one am proud to be called a Republican. I am quite capable of thinking for myself and I am relatively certain most of my fellow Republicans possess their own critical thinking skills.

I for one believe that, to my dismay, Joe Biden won the election fair and square. So to all you Democrats who endlessly call us names, please stop! Just because we don’t agree with you doesn’t make us lunatics. It is very difficult to have a respectful conversation with people who don’t respect us back. I for one will not engage in such behavior.

For the record, I do not condone in any way what took place on Jan. 6. Grant Roberts’ letter the same day is just as cruel and mean-spirited. Maybe I think your beliefs are a little skewed, but that is the beauty of this country — we are free to have our own beliefs and should be free to express them without fear of name-calling and others thinking we need to be changed.

Different perspectives are a good thing. … I would like to think we can all learn from each other and maybe meet in the middle at least on some issues.