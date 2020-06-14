Mailbag: We can all unlearn racist teachings

Mailbag: We can all unlearn racist teachings

{{featured_button_text}}

I heard belatedly about the rally in honor of George Floyd at the county courthouse. I'm glad it happened and wish I could have been there.

Thinking that there must be a lot of us white people who want to do something but are not sure what would make a real difference, here is something that I've done with friends:

We have all grown up in a racist society. We were taught (often by example, unintentionally) how to treat African heritage people badly. Sometimes we act out this learned racism towards them.

It is possible to "unlearn" the racism that we picked up as young ones.

What I have done is to tell the story of the very first time I met someone whose skin was a different color from mine. I've told this story many times over the years, including my small-child questions about the African heritage person and how they were being treated. The repeated telling has resulted in my seeing African heritage individuals, more and more, as interesting people that I want for friends.

I believe, in this way, it's possible to end racism.

Marjorie Smith

Corvallis

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News