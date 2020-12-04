Mailbag: We can make a better world

There is now widespread agreement that American health care is not what it should be, but there’s still a confusing jumble of messages about what should be changed.

I suggest a very simple but comprehensive list of three things we ought to insist upon as we seek to make a better and healthier nation.

First, a single risk pool (sometimes called “Medicare for All” or “Single Payer”). Everybody in, nobody out means there are no confusing issues about plans and networks. Administrative costs are low, everybody gets care without out-of-pocket fees, and rich people pay more into the system. Medical resources are allocated where they are most needed, not most profitable.

Second, communities designed for health. Junk food not cheaper than nutritious food, walking and biking encouraged, neighborhoods structured so that people are more likely to live connected rather than alienated. We know the choices that people can make toward better health, and we can encourage good choices with good policy.