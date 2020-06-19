Mailbag: We can't afford another four years

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I have been reading the dystopian novel “1984” as we live through the COVID-19 pandemic and the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

The book contains interesting parallels: rewriting history by Big Brother then and what Donald Trump does today. Big Brother daily rewrote “official” government reports to put him in a good light. Trump concocts a wide range of topics; one of the first: He embellished the size of his inauguration crowd. And just the other day he claimed that Buffalo police were justified in knocking down a 75-year-old man because he was a member of the antifascist group Antifa.

Thanks to independent American news media fact-checking him, Trump isn’t as effective as Big Brother. But it doesn’t stop him from continuous fabrications (about 20,000 to date).

A growing number of thoughtful people are starting to see the president for what he is: a pathological liar. Real facts seem to be catching up with him. Hopefully enough people will see through this trickster to vote him out of office in November. America can’t afford another four years of a modern-day Big Brother.

Bob Heald

Albany

