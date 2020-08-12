Mailbag: We can't wait until October

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Herr Drumpf is conducting a two-pronged attack on the 2020 elections.

First, he is attempting to delegitimize the veracity of the results due to completely baseless allegations of fraud in vote-by-mail elections. Second, at the same time, he and his “Repugnican” minions are allowing the U.S. Postal Service to die due to its loss of revenue, caused primarily by the pandemic business downturn. There’s no sign that Moscow Mitch will support any bailout or rescue of the postal service.

Are there any contingency plans being formed in the vote-by-mail states to conduct a traditional, in-person election (in a pandemic-safe manner)? In the other 45 states, are there plans on how to collect absentee ballots if they can’t be mailed?

It’s clear to me that the Repugnican party already has all the pieces in place to delegitimize and cripple the election unless action is taken both at the national and state levels to support the infrastructure for elections. We can’t wait until October to face this. It needs to become the priority now.

Bart Eleveld

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0