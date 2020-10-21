Mailbag: We could expect a violent reaction

In these last weeks before the November election, we must be on guard against an October surprise.

The embattled president will be looking for any excuse to create a diversion/distraction from his failing reelection campaign. The Trump administration seems poised to further provoke Iran.

After withdrawing from the Iran Nuclear Deal, the U.S. has unilaterally imposed sanctions more restrictive than what was in place before the original deal was made. If the U.S. Navy should seize an Iranian vessel in the Gulf of Hormuz, where the Iranian Navy is positioned, we could expect a violent reaction!

Let us not allow a failing reelection effort to put American/Iranian lives at risk to help Trump retain the presidency!

Doug Ulfers

Corvallis

