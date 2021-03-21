Mailbag: We don't eat like Dagwood does

There is nothing wrong with the “Blondie” cartoon, as Kevin Ahern says (March 11).

It is a comic; it is very funny. I enjoy it very much, always have. If you don’t enjoy it, Kevin, then don’t read it; don’t ruin it for the rest of us.

There are five of the comics I don’t care for; I just don’t read them. I’m sure there are lots of people who do enjoy them and I wouldn’t want to ruin it for them. “Breaking Cat News,” “Pearls Before Swine,” “Judge Parker,” “Rex Morgan” and “Dilbert.”

Food shortage has always been an issue in the world. As a kid over 70 years ago, my mom needed help at times to put food on the table; it certainly isn’t a new issue. Common sense will tell us we don’t eat like Dagwood does; it has always worked for him.

We don’t need to change these things that have been around for so many years to accommodate complainers like you.

Rita Wagar

Lebanon

