Mailbag: We don't need no stinking justices

I am kind of looking forward to the Democrats’ packing the court with an extra four justices who fit their criteria.

The reason is that I would like to see the GOP, moderate Democrats and independents turn around and kick four of them off and return it to nine justices. There’s this gross falsehood put out by so-called experts that putting justices on the Supreme Court is a one-way trip, when in fact it is not, because the Congress has incredible power to determine who and who is not on the Supreme Court.

I’m tired of being told to obey, and we are a bunch of mindless twits. We can make our own rules. We can change anything we want, because we are the people. I could see a scenario whereby we get rid of Chief Justice Roberts and one of the liberals, leaving the court with seven justices. We could make Amy Barrett the chief justice. We don’t need no stinking justices we don’t want.

Robin Rose

Corvallis

