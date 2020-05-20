Mailbag: We have a sacred duty to the earth

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Thanks to Boyd Wilcox for his letter on May 3 mentioning the link between coronavirus and human overpopulation.

When I was in college, in the 1970s, one my classes was shown a film of a rat experiment in overpopulation. Rats were added to a contained environment until the overpopulation was extreme; and then an amazing thing happened. They all died. Spontaneously, from a virus to which they had no immunity. Because they were living so closely together, the virus swept through them before they could build an immunity.

We students then were asked to calculate, based on the rate of human population growth, when the earth would be so overpopulated that we would all spontaneously die of an illness we had no chance to build an immunity to. The year we estimated was 2028.

COVID-19 is hitting humans the hardest where populations are living in high density. New York is an example. Nursing homes, another. High-density living appears to be a death trap.

We must lower the human population on earth for many reasons. We are crowding out other species and causing them to go extinct. We are creating greenhouse gases and polluted water that threaten to end all life on earth, and may well cause our own extinction. Perhaps not in 2028, but sooner rather than later.