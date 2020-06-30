Mailbag: We live in a very peaceful community

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Drew Boone (Mailbag, June 16) asks what concrete steps county government is taking “right now… to address police accountability, systemic violence/racism, and divesting in the police …”

Why? I know of no local problems with police accountability; we certainly experience little violence, systemic or otherwise, and racism isn’t a factor in crime here. So why should county government devote time, energy and precious resources to problems that don’t exist? Lincoln County government should be expected to develop tsunami plans; Maricopa County, Arizona, would find the exercise wasteful.

And we already know how District Attorney Haroldson would deal with an incident of police violence. He would simply and properly follow the dictates of the policies, procedures and laws that have been in place for many years.

What would you propose he do, Mr. Boone? Declare from the courthouse steps that all current and future police officers will be prejudged, found guilty and thrown under the bus without an objective investigation into the appropriateness of their actions?