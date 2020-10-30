Mailbag: We must adopt technocracy

It is essential that everyone knows how our economy works.

All economies are based on money, which is basically debt created by our banking system. When someone borrows from a bank, new money is created in the form of currency, checkbooks, credit cards, etc. Prior to 1920, whenever someone borrowed from a bank, new money was created in an expanding economy. The economy was growing at a rate of 5% a year.

Since the stock market crash in 1929, we have not been able to achieve this rate of growth for very long, prompting the government to take over responsibility for borrowing. Dependence on government borrowing started with President Roosevelt, who had a choice to continue borrowing or abandon the whole monetary system, in which every adult would receive the equivalent of $150,000 a year with no taxes.

Because Roosevelt did not understand the impacts of this choice, we are now suffering the consequences of increased money borrowing in order to keep the system going.

Borrowing is essential, but there are limits. By borrowing at compound interest rates, we are rapidly approaching this limit. Since the Johnson administration, the national debt has been doubling every eight years. This debt is now over $20 trillion.