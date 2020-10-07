Mailbag: We must all reunite as Americans

Dear friends, I will not respect you any more if you cannot bury your hard feelings.

I am still mad at the National Democratic Party and other candidates for snowballing Bernie, but I’m still voting for business-as-usual Biden. Anything else is a vote for Trump. I want to save the social and environment progress we have made over the last hundred years! I was so mad, I joined the newly created People for Democratic Party Reform. Check it out!

If your nose is broken and you don’t vote, you are voting for Trump! If you’re a Republican, but still believe in science and truth, please vote for Biden this time, for the common good. Not encouraging others to vote for Biden-Harris is a vote for Trump. No matter what your party affiliation or if you feel Biden-Harris will win anyway in Oregon, you may unintentionally be voting for Trump.

Given the fires, the virus and displaced citizens, there is no sure thing in Oregon unless we all vote for Biden-Harris. We don’t know what Trump might pull at the last minute. Like a malignant cancer, we must remove Trump and his minions. We know who they are! We must rid our great nation of this polarizing personage, the Great Mistake!