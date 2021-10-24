Mailbag: We must not stay a silent majority

The Oct. 12 headline “Guns killing more U.S. children” was particularly upsetting.

In 1999, the rate of U.S. homicide victims aged 10 to 24 was 2.6 per 100,000. In 2019, it was 12.1, even as the overall crime rate was decreasing. Recent years of political polarization and COVID pandemic opened a new era of social unrest and gun buying. Now, an average of nine kids are killed per day, and five times more injured — more deaths than from cancer, incurable diseases and drug overdose combined.

Americans are not biologically more violent than citizens of other countries, but the sheer availability of guns has undeniably propelled the U.S. to a top nation in gun-related homicides. Private gun ownership can take any conflict — from domestic discord to road rage — to a lethal level. It has forced our law enforcement services to become militarized, often making SWAT teams first responders to our social ills.

Use whatever argument you like, constitutional right or self-protection — still we cannot deny that unregulated gun ownership comes with high social costs. Health expenditures from firearm injuries are over $1 billion a year. Our children live in fear that there are no safe places in our gun-saturated nation, not in schools, city parks or even their bedrooms.