Mailbag: We must protect the U.S. Constitution

For all you old-timers like me, maybe you remember back 30 or 32 years ago when I brought Verizon Wireless to the mid-valley. You saw me on TV, heard me on the radio and saw me on billboards all over the tri-county. I was known as "Uncle Bob."

Of course, there was no Verizon 30 or 32 years ago. We were US West Cellular, then AirTouch Cellular, then Verizon Wireless. You trusted me then to make Verizon the No. 1 brand in the mid-valley. Thank you! I've been retired for 10 years — again, thank you!

I mention all this because I want you to trust your old uncle again.

This country is in big trouble. The present administration is robbing us of our freedoms, and a lot of people are not paying attention.

Hey, I remember how tough it is to work and try to raise a family, but trust me: If you love America, we have to keep an eye on these bums in D.C. Just this week the Justice Department (Bill Barr) is trying to block the Endangered Species Act, and the biggest rollback of environmental laws in decades. And they're trying to implement the travel ban again!

Contact your legislators. We must protect our Constitution.

Bob Uriarte

Lebanon

