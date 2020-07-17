Mailbag: We need a national Civil War museum

Many years ago I had the opportunity to visit the U.S. National Holocaust Museum. As I weaved my way through the intricate self-guided tour of the displays, I was impressed with the subtle way the museum staff had used facts to reveal the horror of the Holocaust and the absolute evil of the Nazi regime that perpetrated it. There was no overt attempt to form an opinion with words of hate or condemnation. The facts spoke for themselves. The museum was entirely silent save for the shuffling of footsteps, a muffled sob or a whispered word of explanation.
When I left, I wondered how many anti-Semites had made the same labyrinthine journey and how their opinions may have changed as a result of the journey. Exposing ourselves to pure facts without judgmental commentary can be an enlightening and life-changing experience. So, to my point.
So much of the cultural upheaval of the present day can be traced to the Civil War and its roots. It seems to me that Appomattox only ended the uniformed struggle, but Reconstruction and Jim Crow continued the conflict. Maybe it’s time for a National Museum of the Civil War. It could become home to displays, statues and memorabilia from both sides of the war. It should tell the story of what happened, why and, most importantly, the legacy. No judgments — just facts. Let the visitor decide. When we start focusing on facts instead of self-serving hate speech, the truth just finds its way to the surface.
Kenneth R. England
Albany
