Mailbag: We need a society of kindness

As I write this, a report on the news of yet another mass shooting — the fourth, at least, in only two and a half weeks — has me worried about our country.

Seemingly, violent responses have become the norm.

There’s been a call for expansion of gun control laws. Certainly the loopholes in background check procedures need to be closed; anyone with good sense can see that it should’ve been done long ago. We need to keep weapons away from those we know will misuse them.

We also need a better way to address mental health issues so that those with such problems can find healing instead of destruction.

On banning assault weapons and large ammunition clips, I’m ambivalent; my reasoning is a topic for another (possible) letter, but I think the best solution probably is to require a special license to have those.

Surely there are other issues that our government can address, but those are what I can think of right at this moment.

But then there’s what we, the citizens, can do. We’ve grown into a culture where “look out for myself” is the norm; where retribution is an appropriate response; where we think we have the authority to judge another human’s worth.