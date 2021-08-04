Mailbag: We need access to good health care

Private (commercial) insurance is bad for your health care.

Since ancient times, people have devised programs to share the burdens of unpredictable hardship. These programs became known as insurance, an agreement among members of a group to contribute money to a fund that compensates the few unlucky ones who experience hardship.

The insurance concept still works well for some unpredictable events, e.g., fire and auto accidents.

Here’s why the insurance model doesn’t work for illness. Too much health care risk is predictable and frequent. Actuaries earn high incomes to predict which applicants are likely to become ill or injured. By assessing applicants’ preexisting conditions, demographics and social determinants of health, they can tell insurance company CEOs which clients and services to accept or avoid (cherry-pick or lemon-drop).

CEOs heed the actuarial advice if they want to keep their jobs. They don’t want to be sued or fired for mismanaging company assets.