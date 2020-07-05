Mailbag: We need change without violence

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I was a young man living in Slidell, Louisiana, during the civil rights movement. There were great leaders in the movement, including Martin Luther King Jr., who would not tolerate violence or destruction of property. He knew that nonviolent actions could change the hearts and minds of people.

I saw Black people treated very badly, and I was ashamed of the way they were considered to be a lesser man than me. I am very thankful that these leaders fought for equality and they accomplished the Civil Rights Act. The racism that they faced was horrible, and yet they stood together and protested in nonviolent protests.

(Recently) I saw racial slurs written on the Andrew Jackson monument located in Washington, D.C., which stated, "Kill all whiteys." The ones who are claiming that we are racists are practicing the very act of racism against others. Do we really want the people who destroy public and private property to tell us how we should live as a nation?