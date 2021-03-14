Mailbag: We need smaller internment centers

We need smaller internment centers located in the population concentrations that are contributing to Benton County’s needs.
Jeeps as opposed to the Cadillac that the county courthouse and jail may now pose.
William Gilbert
Corvallis
