Mailbag: We need to demand a voter rolls audit

Are our elections secure in Oregon?

I have lived in Oregon for most of my adult life and have heard for years that our mail-in ballot elections are secure; only people who are legal to vote can vote.

What if I were to tell you that I have proof in hand that my stepfather, who passed away five years ago, received a ballot for the 2020 election and probably for the 2016 election also? Should dead men be allowed to vote?

My family strongly believes in one person, one vote, and only legal votes should be cast, so his ballot was not returned completed, but that does not change the fact that he received one.

How many other dead people or people who no longer live in Oregon or people who are not legal to vote received ballots? We will never know until both sides of the political spectrum in our state stand up and demand an open, honest and public audit of our voter rolls.

Dick Creaser

Corvallis

