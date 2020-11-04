 Skip to main content
Mailbag: We need to put pressure on CARA

The upcoming Albany city budget has a $6 million shortfall.

As I have said before, the city can (according to state rules) use its Central Albany Revitalization (CARA) funds to finance city obligations and save city jobs. A cement fountain on the Albany waterfront pales in comparison to saving jobs. CARA has $24 million set aside for paving the waterfront.

These are not so-called normal times. There is a new normal now that won’t go away, no matter what our orange-hued president says. So, budget shortfalls will be common. 

I know Konopa and company want that fountain; the CARA board members are too set in their ways to change their minds even when hit over the head with the city budget being short $6 million. So we citizens need to put pressure on CARA to use its money (taxpayer’s money) to save Albany jobs.

Mary Brock

Albany

