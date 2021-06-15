Mailbag: We need universal health care

Although the U.S. is thankfully creeping toward a 70% vaccination rate, response to a pandemic really needs to be jumped on when first detected.

Due to the administration in power, this was neglected, but our fractured, disorganized and inefficient health care system also failed miserably. Coordination was needed. Hospitals, oriented toward expensive treatments instead of public health, were unprepared for the onslaught. Some rural hospitals had already been lost. Many people depended on employers to provide insurance, but because of COVID-19, jobs were lost, and health care with them.

For the next pandemic, are we still going to be unprepared and vulnerable? Are a high number of Americans still going to be with no or inadequate insurance and therefore not going to go to a doctor when symptoms first occur?

Earlier this year, the Medicare for All Act of 2021 was introduced into the U.S. House of Representatives. Contact Peter DeFazio and tell him what passage of this bill would mean to you. We need universal health care.

June Hemmingson

Albany

