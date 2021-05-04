Mailbag: We Oregonians have it quite easy

Another view for Mr. Brenan (“Law doesn’t bar ‘souls to the polls,’” April 23) about the Georgia voting laws:

I agree that insults toward Georgia Republicans is not a way to start a dialogue. If we are going to move forward, it should be based on mutual understanding of the issues.

What is missed is the elephant in the room, motive behind the changes in Georgia voting laws. The real question is what are the failures with the existing laws? Remember, no significant voter fraud was found in Georgia. Since there are 98 pages to the updated law, I will cover only a few to make my point that the motive was not to make it significantly better.

Does it really take 98 pages? The Constitution has only four sheets.

Having the secretary of state removed as a voting member of the state election board seems like revenge on the current secretary of state, Mr. Brad Raffensperger, who would not capitulate to Trump.

I think the motive is clear when the law effectively bars third-party groups or anyone else who is not an election worker from providing food and water to voters waiting in line. The distance clause is over the top for how to treat voters who are spending hours patiently waiting to vote. No, fraud found here. We Oregonians have it quite easy.